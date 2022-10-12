LIONS clubs in Australia, together with Vision 2020 Australia and the Lions Eye Health Program, are encouraging residents to recognize the important gift of eyesight we have been given.
A new campaign during October is encouraging residents to show you "love your eyes".
On the second Thursday of October each year the importance of vision is celebrated with World Sight Day.
However, at this time Leeton Lions are fully occupied, our members have decided to celebrate World Sight Day throughout the month of October.
Schools in the Leeton shire have been given a template of blank spectacles and have asked the schools to encourage their students to design the spectacles along the theme of "love your eyes".
I am sure students will find it fun and come up with some wonderful designs.
Any Leeton youth organisations interested in participating in the World Sight Day activities can register by emailing their details to strobert@bigpond.com and the information will be sent out to you.
The Lions Eye Health Program is a non-profit-organisation and any donations made to them goes directly towards the work in developing educational programs encouraging Australians to have regular eye examinations to detect the effects of diabetic retinopathy, age-related macular degeneration and glaucoma.
Donated funds may also be used to conduct Vision Screening in schools, sporting and community centers throughout the country to detect undiagnosed vision problems in children, so they will not fall behind in school because poor vision and can have the best possible start in life.
Any further information can be obtained by emailing enquiries@lehp.org.au.
