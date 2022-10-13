Police have launched an operation to locate a man believed to be missing in floodwaters in the northwestern Riverina.
Police were informed on Tuesday that a 63-year-old man had not returned to his rural property, located on Lachlan Valley Way at Hillston, about 100 kilometres north of Griffith.
The man was last seen at his property on Tuesday about 12pm.
A spokesperson for the police said when he did not return a number of hours later, police were notified and commenced a search operation.
The operation resumed at first light this morning and involves officers from the Murrumbidgee Police District, PolAir and Police Rescue, as well as NSW SES volunteers and NSW Ambulance paramedics.
The NSW SES issued a watch and act alert for moderate flooding in Hillston yesterday.
The Lachlan River at Hillston Weir was sitting at 2.9 metres high at the time of the man's disappearance according to the Bureau of Meteorology, with moderate flooding predicted to remain steady for the rest of the week.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime.
