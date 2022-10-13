The Irrigator

Leeton Shire Council's draft disability action plan is on display for public feedback

TP
By Talia Pattison
October 13 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meetings were held with stakeholders in preparations for the creation of the draft plan. Picture supplied

BETTER access and more inclusion planning for those living with a disability in Leeton shire are the key themes surrounding a new draft proposal.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.