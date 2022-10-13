BETTER access and more inclusion planning for those living with a disability in Leeton shire are the key themes surrounding a new draft proposal.
Leeton Shire Council's draft disability action plan is currently on public display for the community to give feedback on up until October 26.
The plan set out the measures council intends to put in place (in relation with the exercise of its functions) so people with a disability can access general supports and services that are available and can participate fully in the community.
"Council is proud to represent such a diverse, innovative and resilient community," shire mayor Tony Reneker said.
"We are committed to creating an environment where everyone feels welcome to participate and that their contributions are valued.
"To this end, we are committed to working toward best practice in access and inclusion planning. In implementing the plan, council recognises it is the barriers that exist in community rather than disability itself that limits people's ability to fully participate.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"We also acknowledge that there are many types of disabilities and that they are not always visible.
"They may also be experienced alongside additional barriers to participation such as gender, age, sexuality, language, culture and resources."
Stakeholders would like to see improved accessibility to shops in Leeton shire, the need for better community awareness surrounding living with a disability and more independent living options.
As part of the draft plan, council has included ways to address some of these concerns.
These ideas can be viewed here.
Council adopted its first plan in 2017 and is now required to review and update this document.
To have a safe on the draft document, visit https://haveyoursay.leeton.nsw.gov.au/draft-disability-inclusion-action-plan-sept-2022, email council@leeton.nsw.gov.au, write a letter to the general manager, 23-25 Chelmsford Place, Leeton NSW 2705 or visit council's offices during business hours and ask to speak with Emily Goodall.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.