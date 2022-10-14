WHAT started as something fun and silly will turn into supporting a meaningful cause.
The staff at Stir Espresso were spotted serving up coffees and delicious eats this week while sporting a different uniform to usual.
An iconic Australian favourite - the flannelette or "flanny" - was instead the outfit of choice over the top of the usual Stir uniforms.
The outfits provided not just something different on the recent dark and gloomy days, but has prompted Michael Nardi to put plans in motion for a special event next year.
The idea will be on October 13 next year, staff will again don these flanny shirts, but with more purpose and reasoning.
"We've decided we will do this again next year on October 13, staff will wear their flannelette shirts and then we will donate $1 from every coffee sold that day," Mr Nardi said.
"We're thinking of donating it to Leeton Can Assist (in the name of) breast and prostate cancer."
October also marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month, so the timing next year will be on song.
Mr Nardi said it was a small way the business could contribute to a worthy cause.
