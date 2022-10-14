THE Leeton Pipe Band's unique sounds have been heard all over town at iconic events, Anzac Day commemorations and even funerals, with the group gearing up to celebrate its 100th anniversary.
The band will celebrate its centenary with a special event, which the whole community has been invited to be part of.
A "splash of tartan" concert will take place at the Leeton Soldiers Club on November 26.
Leeton band members will of course take to the stage, but they will also be joined by the Canberra City Pipe and Drums organisation.
This band has performed in the Edinburgh Military Tattoo spectacle four times, and is the Australian Federal Police pipe and drums band.
The Edinburgh event is also something many members of the Leeton Pipe Band have been part of over the years. Leeton Pipe Band's Neil MacAuslan said the organisation had a proud and long-running history in the shire.
"The centenary was actually last year, but for obvious reasons it was decided we hold it this year," he said. "It's going to be a great night of performances, so we would love to see as many people as possible come along."
The Leeton Pipe Band is a mainstay at events such as Anzac Day, the Leeton SunRice Festival and, of course, the Presbyterian Scottish Debutante Ball.
Many of the band's members over the years have Scottish heritage and ancestry ties, giving them extra reason to be part of something that is unique and special.
The Leeton Pipe Band is one of few remaining in the area.
"We always have a few people say they would be interested to learn how to play the bagpipes, particularly after things like Anzac Day," Mr MacAuslan said.
"But it takes a lot of hard work and patience.
"It's not something you pick up straight away."
Highland dance group Just Fling It will also perform on the night.
Tickets are now available at the Leeton Soldiers Club and must be purchased by November 19. No tickets will be available on the night.
Cost is $25 per adult, which includes finger food at intermission and $15 for children.
