The Sturt Highway has closed west of Wagga due to flooding further downstream.
Rising waters saw the major highway close between Collingullie and Narrandera on Sunday afternoon, with diversions put in place to allow traffic flow to continue back to the highway.
Motorists travelling between Narrandera and Wagga will need to take the Newell Highway then Canola Way to Coolamon, then Coolamon Road and the Olympic Highway to rejoin the Sturt at Wagga.
Westbound drivers should leave Wagga on the Olympic Highway and Coolamon Road to Coolamon, before turning onto Canola Way and again at the Newell Highway to Narrandera.
The Newell Highway remains closed south of Narrandera between the intersection at Gillenbah and Reas Lane.
The Newell can be accessed by using the Sturt Highway west of Gillenbah, then Reas Lane.
Further in the south and west of the region, the Riverina Highway is closed in both directions between Federation Way and Bull Plain Road at Coreen, north of Corowa.
The Cobb Highway is also closed to southbound traffic at Dhulunga Bridge in Moama, where the swollen Murray River is expected to be hit by two flood peaks within days.
The following local roads remain closed as of Sunday afternoon, according to Wagga City Council's website.
The latest traffic information can be found online at Live Traffic or by downloading the Live Traffic NSW app.
