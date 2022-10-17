The Irrigator

Local leader column with Mary Errey from Leeton Connect | October 2022

By Mary Errey
October 17 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michelle Evans (left) and Emily Goodall from Leeton Shire Council. Picture supplied

ALL of us at Leeton Connect are still on a high after our latest event.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.