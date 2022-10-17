ALL of us at Leeton Connect are still on a high after our latest event.
Our spring networking breakfast was held recently at the Hydro Hotel.
As the warmer weather approaches, I could not think of a better way to bring in the spring season with a delicious breakfast shared with some wonderful people in our community.
Guest speaker Michelle Evans, economic and community development manager from Leeton Shire Council, spoke about her role and the connections and benefits of partnerships between business and not-for-profit organisations.
This created much interest in all the positive things happening at the council at the moment.
Member for Murray Helen Dalton and her staffer made the time to attend and were impressed with the connections and contributions Leeton Connect are making in the community.
The purpose of these breakfast events is to give the Leeton shire not-for-profit organisations opportunities to network with each other and learn from others.
We now include businesses to our invitation list as they too can offer opportunities for our not-for-profit members. All while enjoying some yummy food and having a few laughs along the way.
Thank you to those that attended.
IN OTHER NEWS:
We received some very good feedback and results from this event so will definitely be organising another one before the end of the year.
We were almost at capacity at this last event so we might have to expand our venue options for the next one.
Stay tuned for a date and venue for Leeton Connect's next networking breakfast.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.