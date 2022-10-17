LEETON'S Ian Bull will be sporting a new look next month in honour of a cause close to his heart.
Mr Bull will be shaving his hair, as well as his moustache and facial hair in honour of his daughter's ongoing battle with breast cancer.
"My daughter has had a mastectomy and gone onto chemotherapy which she is still going through," he said.
"I'm doing it for her.
"I've been in Leeton for 18 years and I haven't shaved my moustache off while I've been here, but it's actually been longer than that since I last shaved it."
Leeton shire residents are able to donate to Mr Bull's fundraising efforts, with the shave set to take place as part of the Outback Band Spectacular next month.
Mr Bull is a member of the Leeton Town Band, which hosts the spectacular.
Sandra Nardi will be the one in charge of removing the locks and facial hair on the stage at Mountford Park on Sunday, November 6 at noon.
Donations are welcome on the day, but also in the lead up.
"I'd love to raise as much money as I possibly can," Mr Bull said.
"We all know someone who has had breast cancer, been affected by breast cancer.
"Unfortunately breast cancer has touched many of my own family members, so I really wanted to be able to do something to help."
Mr Bull has set up a donation portal for the cause and he encourages residents who donate to leave a little message stating why or who they are donating on behalf of.
"For me, it's for my daughter, but for someone else it could be their sister, their grandmother, aunty or a friend," he said.
"I think it's lovely to donate in someone's name.
"Hopefully we can get everyone behind it and really raise some much-needed funds." All of the money raised will be going to the Australian Breast Cancer Research organisation.
"Research is such a vital part in finding a cure and that's what I hope to see in my lifetime," Mr Bull said.
Donate to Mr Bull's fundraising efforts at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Ian-Bull6 or attend the shave on November 6.
