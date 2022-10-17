FORMER Leeton resident and Australian athletics champion Krishna Stanton has added another feather to her cap.
Stanton took part in the recent London Marathon where she recorded a new world age best record for the 55 to 59-years old age group with a time of 2:48:06.
It was a huge effort for the Commonwealth Games medallist, who said running a marathon was certainly never an easy feat having to battle not just the physical challenge, but also the mental component along the way.
Stanton was in Leeton earlier this year when she was an inaugural inductee of the town's Sporting Walk of Fame.
Prior to London, the last time Stanton participated in a marathon was in Boston in the United States in 2018.
"It was minus seven degrees, pouring rain and I got hyperthermia, so I have to say I was a bit nervous to day before the London Marathon because it was chilly and an 80 per cent of rain," Stanton said.
"I joke I have post-traumatic Boston disorder, but thankfully in London it wasn't as bad with the weather. I was really lucky to get start with the Abbott's World Masters Championship group and that meant I wasn't back behind 30,000 other people so I got a good start.
"To qualify with that group, I broke the Australian record for my age group at the Gold Coast half marathon in July so I submitted that time, so it helped get into that start.
"I did think I could run two hours, 56 minutes, which is the Australian record for my age group in the London Marathon, but I have always had that world record time of two hours, 50 minutes in my mind. I did think it was going to be a big task, but I'm so thrilled I was able to do it."
Stanton said having the correct mindset during the race is a crucial element of keeping one foot moving in front of the other for the long distance.
There's so many elements that have to go right in a marathon - so much can go wrong - so I definitely had some luck on my side as well," she said.
"I am really proud. I always think the Commonwealth Games in 2002 was really special ... somehow at 56 I feel really proud that I've managed my health, my body that I was able to do this. It's a special feeling.
"I obviously love running. It makes me the best version of me. If I was ever going to do another marathon, it won't be the same one. We will see what happens."
