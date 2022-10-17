THE Leeton Soldiers Club has recorded a million-dollar trading profit despite a financial year filled with challenges.
The club, which will hold its annual general meeting on October 19, registered a trading profit of $1,025,847 for the 2021-22 financial year.
It's a result the club is pleased with the result, with 2022 marking 10 years since the iconic facility was almost forced to close its doors.
"The forced closure of our business for a month in August last year (due to lockdown) did not affect us dramatically from a financial perspective, but had an unsettling effect on our staff and patrons," president Barry Greatz said in his annual report.
In the past 12 months the club has completed extensive renovation work, which patrons have been enjoying. Much of this work has also been compliance related and not as obvious to the naked eye.
The next phases of the work will soon be getting underway, but will continue to take time.
"We've definitely noticed an increase in the amount of people coming through the door whether it's just for dinner, a function, wedding, bus tours coming through town ... it's really busy, which is great," operations manager Alison Egan said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"The demographic has widened through the renovations as well."
The club has continued to be able to deliver its meal specials throughout the higher inflationary period currently being experienced.
"With several years of sound fiscal management and responsible planning, the club has been able to provide refuge for our members from the recent increase in inflation and haven't needed wild hikes in pricing," secretary-manager Adam McIntyre said.
"We understand a large portion of our customers are on limited income that is being severely stretched already with necessities like petrol and utilities, so we have consciously made decisions that allow us to maintain budget friendly pricing levels."
The club also continues to be in regular contact with the Leeton RSL Sub-branch regarding the large Warwick Deane painting that was placed in storage during renovation work.
The two organisations are working on finding a home for this piece at the club for everyone to enjoy once more once all of the work is completed.
"We've had numerous meetings with the Sub-branch and we are all working together ... the painting is stored safely until work is completed," Mr McIntyre said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.