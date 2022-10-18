The Irrigator

Men's bowlers return to Leeton Soldiers Club greens with a break in the weather

By Wrong Bias
October 18 2022 - 12:00am
Geoff Dartnell is full of concentration in his Christmas in October outfit. Picture supplied

A much-needed break in the weather had 22 enthusiastic bowlers take advantage of the sunshine to finally grace the Leeton Soldiers Club greens on Saturday.

