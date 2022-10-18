A much-needed break in the weather had 22 enthusiastic bowlers take advantage of the sunshine to finally grace the Leeton Soldiers Club greens on Saturday.
The nail-biter of the afternoon was the pairs match between Leo Plant and Rob O'Callaghan and Phil Morris and his partner Ashley McAliece.
In this match just the one shot separated the sides after a marathon 26 ends.
Down five shots with just two ends to play, Plant and O'Callaghan pulled themselves off the canvas to score six shots on the final two ends to record an unlikely 23-22 victory.
In another close encounter, the Steve Pauling-led side of Geoff Dartnell and Len Eason scrapped home 19-17 winners over Mark Morgan's team of David Noad and Greg Caffrey.
In a very competitive game on rink five, Ken Hillier led his side of John Breed and Greg Bowyer to a 24-15 victory over visitor Duncan McClean, Bert Dale and John Leech.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The blowout of the day had Pat Hart's side of Bill Mitchell and Rattles Retallick demolish Tony Wood, Bruce Dale and Len Clare to the tune of 26-8.
Contributors to the club's coffers with wrong biases on the day were Bert Dale, Ken Hillier and David Noad.
Resting touchers were recorded by Mark Morgan, John Breed and Ashley McAliece.
The club's championship triples are due to begin on Saturday with the teams and draw posted on the notice board.
Players are reminded club uniforms must be worn.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.