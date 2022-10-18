A MAN armed with a knife was tasered by police in Leeton over the weekend.
About 12.30am on October 14, a 41-year-old man returned to a licensed venue in Leeton after he had allegedly already been forced to leave.
Staff noticed the man was allegedly armed with a knife. Police stopped the man a short time later and allege he refused to comply with their orders for him to remove his hands from his pockets.
Officers used two bursts of O/C spray before they allege the man took his hands from his pockets, drew a knife and started moving towards them.
The officers then used a taser to stop the man and he was arrested and charged.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The man was refused bail to appear in Griffith Local Court, with further charges expected.
In a separate matter, police stopped a 23-year-old woman around 12.55pm on October 12 for a roadside breath test in Almond Road.
Checks on the driver showed the woman allegedly did not hold a valid licence after she was refused one due to previous offences.
The driver was issued with a court attendance notice to appear before Leeton Local Court.
