The Irrigator

Leeton police said they were forced to use a taser on a man who allegedly was wielding a knife at them

By Talia Pattison
October 18 2022 - 5:00am
Police first tried to subdue the man with O/C spray.

A MAN armed with a knife was tasered by police in Leeton over the weekend.

