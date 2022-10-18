MEMORIES of school days gone by were shared over many laughs during a recent reunion in Leeton.
Fifty-five former students from Leeton High School took part in the reunion, which was held at the Historic Hydro Motor Inn earlier this month.
The event was organised by former students Murray Dunlop and Laurie Driscoll for forms first to six for the years of 1966 to 1971.
Originally planned to go ahead last year for the 50th anniversary, the event was postponed due to COVID-19 rules and regulations at the time.
However, planning soon began in earnest again and the "50 plus one" reunion went ahead with resounding success on October 8.
Over the course of the evening plenty of reminiscing and catching up was in order, with many recalling fond memories of their time at Leeton High School.
People travelled from all over to attend, with many sharing what they have been up to since their school days and just how quickly the time does fly by.
