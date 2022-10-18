The Irrigator

A reunion was held for students from Leeton High School for forms first to six in 1966 to 1971

TP
By Talia Pattison
Updated October 18 2022 - 2:17am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Attendees at the school reunion had a great time catching up and sharing memories. Picture supplied

MEMORIES of school days gone by were shared over many laughs during a recent reunion in Leeton.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.