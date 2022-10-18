THE Leeton Eagles are yet to open their accounts in the MIA League competition after both the men's and women's sides went down in the opening round.
The Eagles headed to Griffith where they faced two strong sides.
Leeton's women's side was depleted with several players unavailable for the clash, with the team putting in a solid effort despite this, going down 62-48.
Taking charge throughout the match for Leeton was Maddy Kennedy, who was also the game's lead scorer with 18 points.
Griffith's Timeeka Coleman was the next best with 13 and Christine Scremin picked up 10 points for the Demons.
The women's team will now look to reset and focus on picking up their first victory of the new MIA League season this weekend when they play host to the West Wyalong Wildcats.
In the men's match, the Eagles were downed by the Griffith Demons 82-48 and they will be hoping for an improved showing this weekend at home against West Wyalong.
The top scorers in that game were Steven McCana (Griffith) 21 points, Jacob Testoni (Griffith) 20 points and Jacob Ryan (Leeton) 13 points.
With a game now under their belt, the men's side will be hoping to improve against the Wildcats and use the home court to their advantage.
