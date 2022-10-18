THE Leeton Show Society has expressed its dismay following recent vandalism at the town's showground.
Graffiti was sprayed on the front gates and the arts and crafts pavilion at the Leeton Showground, some of which was lewd, prompting the society to say it was disappointed to see such an act take place.
"A lot of hard work has happened at the showground by several user groups over the last couple of years," society secretary Janne Skewes said.
"It is really disappointing."
It is believed the incident took place sometime on Sunday. Anyone who might have noticed anything suspicious in the Acacia Avenue area at that time should contact Leeton police.
The showground's gates date back to the 1930s and were made possible at the time due to grant funding and hard work from community members.
