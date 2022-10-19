Riverina residents are being urged to get the Japanese Encephalitis vaccine if they are eligible, as floodwaters begin to recede.
Spread via mosquitoes, Japanese Encephalitis is a mostly asymptomatic virus but can cause serious neurological damage or death.
Murrumbidgee Local Health District (MLHD) acting director of public health Alison Nikitas said current flooded conditions could result in more stagnant water in the area and more mosquitoes in the area.
"Low-lying waters can become a breeding ground for mosquitoes," she said.
"Then if we get the warmer weather as well, we're likely to see an increase in those mosquito numbers."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Ms Nikitas said anyone who was eligible to receive the vaccine should do so to ensure there is enough time for it to take effect.
"We're recommending people start thinking about that now and start accessing it because it can take up to four weeks for the vaccines to be the most effective," she said.
"So that lead in time into those summer months where we see high mosquito numbers is really critical."
Corowa resident Jackie Monk's husband David Kiefel passed away from Japanese Encephalitis after contracting the virus in May.
She wants all emergency service workers to also become eligible for free JEV vaccines.
"Particularly with the floods, the mosquitoes are everywhere," she said.
"I think it's really important that we keep advocating for these rescue services workers and volunteers."
Ms Monk said anyone who was planning on travelling to high risk areas should also consider getting the vaccine.
People who live in 14 local government areas in the MLHD including Federation, Griffith, Lockhart, and Temora, are aged 50 years or older and spend more than four hours per day outside currently qualify for the vaccine.
People who work at a piggeries or a pork abattoir are also eligible to receive the vaccine.
A study conducted by NSW Health surveyed more than 1000 people's blood for signs of Japanese Encephalitis across Griffith, Temora, Corowa, Balranald and Dubbo earlier this year.
It found one in 11 of all participants showed signs of antibodies against the virus.
Health authorities also suggest wearing light, loose fitting long-sleeve shirts, covering openings on windows and doors, and using insect repellent sprays that contain DEET, or lemon eucalyptus oil to avoid mosquito bites.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.