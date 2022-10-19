LEETON'S irrigation history and its ongoing work practices in the area were in the spotlight when a large group from various African countries came to town.
The delegation visited Leeton shire last week to learn about how irrigation works in the area, how the MIA came to exist and function and much more.
The group visited farms and spoke with growers, as well as meeting with representatives from Leeton Shire Council.
There was also time for visits to places like the Whitton Malt House, Leeton Museum and Gallery and wineries.
The delegation was headed by Professor Jamie Pittock from the Australian National University.
Professor Pittock is with the Fenner School of Environment and Society - ANU College of Science.
"For the last 10 years I have been part of a project called 'transforming irrigation in southern Africa," Professor Pittock said.
"It's funded by the Australian Centre for International Agricultural Research ... with our partners we have been working to help small holder irrigation schemes in Africa reboot and rejuvenate themselves and promote economic development.
"There are many parallels ... these are largely schemes that were established by governments, parcels of land given to families.
"Our delegates are seeing the Australian irrigation schemes and how they have developed and evolved over the years."
The research as part of the project aims to find means of meeting the African government's plans for greater food security while using limited water resources more sustainably, which is where another parallel lies between the African nations and the MIA.
The delegation was able to see first-hand how irrigators in the area are using their water sustainably and the projects that are in place or coming up that assist with doing so.
"They have learned about things like economic diversification and what opportunities there are for value-adding," Professor Pittock said.
Prior to arriving in Leeton, the group spent time in Adelaide at the International Congress on Irrigation and Drainage.
