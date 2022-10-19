The Irrigator

Leeton District Cricket Association returns with T15 competition

By Talia Pattison
Updated October 19 2022 - 4:15am, first published 4:00am
Gino Amato is hoping the social cricket competition will help to revamp and renergise the sport in Leeton. Picture by Talia Pattison

CRICKET is making a return to Leeton in what competition organisers hope is a format that will draw in players, families and spectators.

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

