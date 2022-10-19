CRICKET is making a return to Leeton in what competition organisers hope is a format that will draw in players, families and spectators.
Earlier this year the Leeton District Cricket Association held several meetings with the community in a bid to try and bring back some sort of senior competition no matter its format.
Fast forward to now and a T15 competition has officially gotten underway and it's not too late to take part.
The social competition is still open to more teams and players interested in returning to the sport, taking it for the first time or are simply interested in watching.
All genders are welcome, with the competition an open age division, with players aged around 13 to 14 and upwards welcome to take part.
Several sides have already signed up.
Two matches were scheduled to be played on Wednesday at the Leeton Town Ovals, with one going ahead between Yanco Agricultural High School and Yanco Cricket Club.
The second was cancelled due to No. 3 Oval being too wet for play.
IN OTHER NEWS:
A small committee has been working to bring cricket back to Leeton after a senior competition wasn't played last year.
One of those committee members is Gino Amato who said the current competition was set to finish around December 14.
"Then if everyone is keen and what have you, we're more than happy to organise another T15 competition in late January, early February and run for another eight or nine weeks," he said.
"It's little baby steps, but the idea is to bring the game back. It's a great sport, so for a town our size not to have cricket, I'm shaking my head.
"We want this competition to be something everyone can get involved in. Down the track when the weather is better, we want to have barbecues, so people can their families and friends along too. Make it a social thing.
"If we can have two games going every Wednesday evening, I'll be really happy."
Some rules do apply for the matches, particularly when it comes to the safety of the sport.
These rules, the draw and more information can be found on the LDCA Facebook page.
Amato said any questions could also be directed to him or Brian Rotherham for those seeking more information.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.