RESIDENTS could be mistaken for thinking they had been taken back to an era gone by when dozens of vintage cars descended on Leeton over the weekend.
The Early Ford V8 Club of NSW hosted the organisation's national conference in Leeton shire over the weekend, with many vehicles and their owners spending extra time before and afterwards in the town exploring and spending their hard-earned money.
The club decided Leeton would be the perfect place for the conference after visiting in 2019 for the Australian Art Deco Festival.
Members enjoyed excursions to places such as Lillypilly Wines, the Whitton Malt House, Yanco Agricultural Institute, with most staying at the Historic Hydro Motor Inn.
The group held a show and show in the hydro's carpark, which drew in many residents.
"With all of the things that popped up like flooded roads, everyone got here safely from all over, including our Queensland contingent," organiser Tanya Chalker-Holz said.
"Everyone had a brilliant time and they were asking 'why didn't we know about Leeton before this?', so there will certainly be people coming back.
"We were so well looked after by everyone.
"There were so many highlights.
"The feedback we have received has been fantastic, we're so grateful it all went ahead and it was a success."
