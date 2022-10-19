The Irrigator

Early Ford V8 Club of NSW holds national conference in Leeton

TP
By Talia Pattison
October 19 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leeton's Kathy McMahon with one of the vehicles after helping organisers plan their stay in town. Pictures supplied

RESIDENTS could be mistaken for thinking they had been taken back to an era gone by when dozens of vintage cars descended on Leeton over the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.