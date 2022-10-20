BED 3 | BATH 1 | CAR 3 |
Whether you are looking for your first home or a carefree investment opportunity, this home could be exactly what you've been chasing.
The property is currently leased to great tenants for $300 a week, a great asset for potential investors.
This is a lovely three-bedroom home, new to the market, with both the kitchen and bathroom previously undergoing renovations.
The home has timber floorboards in the entry and living areas and carpet in the bedrooms.
The home is heated with gas heating and cooled with ducted evaporative air-conditioning.
There is also a split system reverse cycle unit in the kitchen, which will help on those extra hot 40-degree days.
While the laundry is only basic, there is plenty of space to allow for a renovation.
There is a second toilet just outside the back door.
The yard is very generous in size, secure with good fencing and drive-way access.
The shed is in the back yard but doesn't take away from the large open area.
The shed also has cement flooring and power, plus roller door access from the double carport.
Positioned in a lovely quiet street in Parkview, it is only minutes from all town amenities.
It's close to the Parkview School, butchers and store.
