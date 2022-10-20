WEEKENDS should be for relaxing with mates and enjoying time with family, but so often that is not always the case.
This is why it's more important than ever for residents to clear their calendars for Saturday afternoon and evening for the return of Leeton's Chill and Grill event.
This pop up foodie event will take place in Mountford Park, with sections of the surrounding roadway in Jarrah Lane closed to traffic so vendors get set up and sell all of their delicious eats.
Further up will be the amusements for the kids and inside the park itself will be an area sectioned off for bar facilities where everything from beer, wine and cocktails will be available to those aged 18 and over.
On stage popular local band Jiakomo Thief will be re-forming for one night only.
Good Daze will also perform, with headline act to be Jack Gray, who is coming from Queensland for the occasion.
The Poisoned Apple will be proving glitter tattoos and children's entertainment with one of their magical characters and that's just the tip of the iceberg.
Hannah Middleton from Hotel Leeton will be running one of the stands throughout Chill and Grill and said it was a great event for the community to come together in a relaxed setting to enjoy themselves.
"It's another way for people to showcase their businesses and their skills ... and to show what the town does have to offer," she said.
"Most of these stallholders are businesses themselves, so it showcases them."
This sentiment was echoed by Bart Challacombe from the Wade Hotel who said it was an event by the community for the community.
"The other part is it brings people to town, which is great," he said.
With the good tunes to be pumping and delicious food awaiting, the weather is the only thing organisers can't control.
However, Chill and Grill will be going ahead as planned even if rain does happen to be falling.
"It's an all-weather event, so we will be going ahead even if it is raining," Leeton Shire Council's Fran Macdonald said.
"Dress suitably, bring your poncho, umbrella, something to sit on and just enjoy what is going to be a fantastic event."
Emily Goodall from council will also be there throughout the afternoon to provide guidance and support for those with a disability or mobility concerns.
Tickets must be arranged prior to attending the event. These are free and can be accessed at Humanitix by searching Leeton Chill and Grill.
Already more than 1300 have been snapped up. The event will be held on Saturday, October 22 from 3pm to 9.30pm.
