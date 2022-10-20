The Irrigator

Leeton's Amie Fazekas was a national finalist in the 2022 National Employment Services Association awards for excellence

TP
By Talia Pattison
October 20 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leeton's Amie Fazekas (left) with state manager for Workforce Australia Cindy Wallace, was a national finalist in the recent National Employment Services Association awards for excellence. Picture supplied

LEETON'S Amie Fazekas has been given national recognition for the role she plays in the employment sector industry.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.