LEETON'S Amie Fazekas has been given national recognition for the role she plays in the employment sector industry.
Ms Fazekas was a national finalist in the recent National Employment Services Association awards for excellence in the consultant of the year category as part of her role with Sureway Employment and Training.
A proud Wiradjuri woman, Ms Fazekas has had to overcome many hurdles to be where she is today, with her role with Sureway covering her many areas of expertise that she has learned and gained during her professional career.
As part of her role, Ms Fazekas is passionate about placing her jobseekers into sustainable employment and supporting them on their journey to overcome their barriers. "I was so excited to be named a national finalist for the awards, it's pretty unbelievable," Ms Fazekas said. As part of her role, she has formed many strong relationships with businesses and groups in the town.
In the nomination for the award, Sureway Employment and Training recognised the hard work she has put in since starting in the position three years ago.
"(Amie) has shown inspiring resilience and views her (life) experiences as an opportunity to relate to, and educate her jobseekers," the nomination read.
"Amie is always present for her jobseekers and actively uses the employment fund to support her caseload into employment. This includes providing work clothing and tools, fuel assistance or any particular training the jobseeker needs to obtain and/or maintain employment.
"As many would understand when you live in a small town, everybody knows everybody and this can negatively impact some of our jobseekers if the family name is not reputable within the community.
"This is one of the challenges Amie has assisted many of her jobseekers to overcome. Amie reverse markets her jobseekers to employers weekly, highlighting the benefits and the transferrable skills they would bring to the position.
"Amie enthusiastically, regularly engages with both her jobseekers and local employer.
"This is a consistent strategy she is passionate about that achieves real results. 'Do what you say, say what you do' is Amie's motto."
