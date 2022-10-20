AN AIR of tension could be felt at Leeton Shire Council's community consultation sessions this week where reasonings were given for a proposed rate hike.
The proposed special rate variation of 52.52 per cent over two years, which includes the rate peg, has been met with anger by the community since it became public knowledge.
Consultation sessions kicked off this week in Leeton and the surrounding communities, with more to come.
Residents in large numbers have been flocking to the sessions to hear council's reasoning behind the proposed hike and why they say it is necessary.
A PowerPoint presentation was presented at each meeting by Morrison Low director Greg Smith, with time for questions from the community following.
"This is certainly a very emotive subject and it is important to reminder it is only a proposal at the present time," Mr Smith told attendees at Wednesday's session at the Leeton library.
"Council is really keen to get people's feedback on this."
The proposed rate hike does not extend to council's water, sewer or waste services, but rather the general fund.
Council says at this point in time it does not receive enough revenue to cover the operational costs of services it provides such as roads, drainage, parks, playgrounds, library, pools, museum and gallery to name some. Council said the shortfall was so great that without the proposed rate hike, services would be left unattended to or cut back.
Feedback being gathered from these sessions will help councillors form a decision on whether or not to continue with its application for the special rate variation to the Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal when it meets in November.
