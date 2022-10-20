RUMBLINGS of disbelief and unhappiness could be heard and felt at sessions this week discussing a proposal that may impact on the hip pockets of residents.
Leeton Shire Council's community consultation sessions to discuss its proposed special rate variation of 52.52 per cent over the next two financial years had residents in large numbers flocking to air their concerns and thoughts on the matter.
Residents and business owners expressed anger and dismay at the sessions, asking why council had let the situation get to so bad that such an action was needed.
Council said if the proposal was the be given the green light by both councillors and then the Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal it would be back in the black by 2028.
When asked why council hadn't moved sooner on the matter, general manager Jackie Kruger said external factors such as the drought had meant at the time council didn't want to extend any more financial pressure onto the community.
She acknowledged while the timing was still unfortunate with cost of living sky rocketing and inflation only growing, something needed to be done.
Questions surrounding the Leeton pool and the Roxy Theatre were also asked, with many of the belief this is why council is asking for the hike in rates. This was refuted as having nothing to do with the proposal.
Resident Sarah Tiffen asked what the implications would be if the proposal didn't go ahead.
"It says council is $4.1 million short, what are the other options?" she asked.
"It's going to have a very big impact on a lot of people."
Business owner Jane O'Garey has discussed the proposal with her staff and wanted to know had council looked internally at its own costs and where money could be saved before placing extra burden on residents.
She agreed council was in the position where it needed to do something, but asked what impacts it would have down the road for both residents and council.
One resident she was a pensioner looking after her two grandchildren in Leeton and she was worried they would now need to go without several necessities just to cover the cost of the proposed hike.
Others questioned why other neighbouring councils were not yet needing to take such action.
Residents can visit council's website to calculate how much the proposed increase would mean for them.
