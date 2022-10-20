The Irrigator

Leeton shire residents have given their feedback on council's proposed special rate variation

TP
By Talia Pattison
October 20 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Residents packed into the library on Wednesday for one of the sessions. Picture by Talia Pattison

RUMBLINGS of disbelief and unhappiness could be heard and felt at sessions this week discussing a proposal that may impact on the hip pockets of residents.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.