Remembrance Day in Leeton 2022 to feature short service

By Karleen Reilly
October 21 2022 - 1:00am
Remembrance Day will be held in Leeton on November 11. Picture: File

At 11am on 11 November 1918, the Armistice was signed to bring an end to fighting in World War I.

