At 11am on 11 November 1918, the Armistice was signed to bring an end to fighting in World War I.
Around the world there was much joyous public celebrations, but there were countless moments of quiet reflection in the homes of the fallen, with our country reflecting on the terrible cost of victory.
Australians are urged to observe a one minute silence at this time, to remember all those who died or suffered for Australia's cause in all wars and armed conflicts.
The RSL Sub-branch will hold Leeton's service at the Cenotaph beginning at 10.45am on Friday, November 11.
Wreaths will be laid by the Sub-branch, auxiliary, Leeton Shire Council, schools and other organisations and any members of the community who wish to do so.
The Last Post will be played with the town siren sounding at 11am for the minute silence followed by Reveille, to allow all the community to stop and reflect. We encourage everyone to stand silent to observe the minute silence, no matter where you are.
Motorists in the cenotaph area should also do their best to remember to avoid driving past at this time.
Badges will be sold at the street stall Friday November 4, as well as tickets in $250 Golden Apple voucher raffle.
Ticket sellers can be found on various days at the Golden Apple. This raffle will then be drawn on Remembrance Day after the service at the Leeton Solders Club.
Many thanks to the Golden Apple and the Leeton community for the ongoing support. The auxiliary will not gather for its monthly lunch in November due the street stall and badge selling day.
However, on Saturday, November 19 we will all again have our regular coffee morning on the third Saturday of the month at the Soldiers Club at 10am. This is where any service members, past and present and their family are most welcome to join us.
