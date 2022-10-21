RUN and fun are two words not everyone associates as going together, but in this case they certainly did.
St Joseph's Primary School Leeton hosted a colour run at the town's ovals recently for the whole community to take part in.
Organised by the school's Parents and Friends Association, the colour run attracted huge numbers on the day with all ages and abilities taking part.
Participants started the day in clean, fresh, white clothing, but by the end they were covered head to toe in all of the colours of the rainbow.
The run featured many colour stations along the way, as well as a foam pit, which also proved popular.
There was was also entertainment, jumping castles, delicious food and coffee and much more to keep everyone fuelled and entertained before, during and after the run.
St Joseph's Primary School principal MaryJane Simms was blown away by the support shown by the community to the event.
"It was such a huge success ... we were overwhelmed by all of the support," she said.
"It was a huge hit with everyone. It didn't matter how old you were or how young you were, everyone was walking away with big smiles on their faces.
"We've held this event a couple of times now, but not in the last couple of years due to COVID, so I think everyone was excited to see it return."
The event was a fundraiser for the P&F, with all money raised going directly back into the school.
Also helping get everyone moving ahead of the colour run on the day was Jane O'Garey from Rise and Shine Fitness Leeton, who led everyone is some warm up stretches to limber up for the event.
"It was just lovely to see everyone come together and have a good time," Mrs Simms said.
"Many of the kids were running the course several times over.
"It was good for everyone to get together in a fun way and we also got so lucky with the beautiful weather too."
