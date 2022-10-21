LEETON and District's women's grade four pennants team have done their organisation proud.
Representing Central Riverina District the Leeton and District Bowling Club's grade four pennants team made up of Faye Harris, Elaine Sullivan, Janet Bell, Hilary Chambers, Denise Naylor, Dot Semmler, Jean Leighton and Lorraine Messner recently travelled to Condobolin.
There they competed in the region 10 grade four women's pennants playoffs. After travelling through flood waters and numerous pot holes to get there, the side played in continuous rain on the Saturday.
Unfortunately, they narrowly went down against Young Bowling Club from the South Western District.
Play resumed on the Sunday and, in more pleasant conditions, the L&D ladies had a win over Condobolin Sports Club from the Southern Slopes District.
However, this was not enough as Young Bowling Club were the overall winners after defeating Condobolin and will now compete in the state playoffs.
