LEETON'S Can Assist anniversary celebrations were highlighted by five hard-working members who received life membership to the branch.
The group held its 40th anniversary event at the Historic Hydro Motor Inn on October 15 in what was a huge turnout for the momentous occasion.
Can Assist Leeton president Sandra Watson was pleased so many had made the effort to be part of the special event.
"It was lovely to see so many of our members being thanked and recognised particularly after the last few years of very difficult fund raising during COVID," she said.
Five members received life memberships - Maureen Barker, Jenny Brumfield, Dawn Thornton, Kathleen Maskus and Marg Baulch.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Member for Murray Helen Dalton was at the event and presented Can Assist board chairman Vicki Meyer with a special parliamentary award recognising her years of service to Can Assist and country communities.
Thanks went out to many people for their assistance in organising the event, including Judy McLean and her team.
The Hydro itself also donated to the branch and made sure all attendees were well looked after throughout the luncheon and afternoon.
Also attending was Leeton Shire Council's deputy mayor Michael Kidd, Margaret Dalmau from Lilier Lodge and Mrs Meyer, who is the chairman NSW Can Assist).
She also gave a generous donation on the day.
"We were also lucky to have members of Narrandera and Coleambally Can Assist, the Leeton Breast Cancer Support Group and representatives of Leeton businesses in attendance," Mrs Watson said.
"Local Can Assist board member Graeme Kruger and his wife Jackie Kruger (were also present).
"The main thank you is to the 26 Leeton volunteers who keep turning up month after month to ensure all Leeton and district residents get the financial help they need to access cancer treatment. Fantastic work ladies."
Can Assist is always looking for new volunteers and members to assist in raising money to help and support Leeton shire cancer patients.
