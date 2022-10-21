The Irrigator

Five residents are now life members of the Leeton Can Assist branch

By Talia Pattison
October 21 2022
Maureen Barker (left) with Vicki Meyer was one of five members to receive an honourary life membership during the event. Picture supplied

LEETON'S Can Assist anniversary celebrations were highlighted by five hard-working members who received life membership to the branch.

