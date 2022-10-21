IF THE purpose was to make Leeton's Meals on Wheels clients feel an extra dose of happiness, then mission achieved.
SunRice recently held what it calls Purpose Week in Leeton where the Meals on Wheels program was brought into the spotlight.
The week was held across the SunRice Group from October 10 to 14 and it celebrated how the business can made a difference to places and the lives of people.
With this in mind staff packed goodie bags for Leeton's Meals on Wheels clients, complete with all kinds of SunRice products, but also added extras like Tim Tams, biscuits and personal handwritten notes to recipients.
SunRice manager of grower services and agronomic development Chris Quirk made a presentation to Tanya Lewis of Pinnacle Community Services, who is the Meals on Wheels co-ordinator of 30 hampers.
These hampers have since been delivered to Meals on Wheels clients in town.
"It was a really lovely idea and so many of our clients have just been so excited to receive these hampers," Mrs Lewis said.
"It also gave us a chance to speak to SunRice staff about Meals on Wheels, what we do and why it is so important.
"Sometimes our Meals on Wheels volunteers are the only people our clients see for a couple of days, so it really is more than just delivering food.
"There's a huge social element to what we do."
