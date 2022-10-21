AFTER hundreds and hundreds of Leeton shire residents had their say on the state of health services in the town, the time has now come to view how their feedback has been received.
The draft Leeton Health Services Plan has now been developed in response to these surveys by Murrumbidgee Local Health District (MLHD).
The plan outlines the health services required to meet the community's needs now and into the future and makes recommendations about the best way to deliver these services.
MLHD director of clinical operations (West) Tegan Reid said it was important for Leeton shire residents to now engage in the next step of the process after having their say in the surveys.
"We've spent a lot of time analysing those responses ... from a perspective of listening to what the community has said some of those keys things they identified was issues around access to primary care," she said.
"So that's things like access to GPs and that's something we saw across all the age groups.
"Also around the co-ordination of services and everyone knowing what is available (in the community).
"We have really listened to that."
Some of the key areas MLHD is looking at enhancing in Leeton surround that community space and being able to offer a broader range of services, speciality clinics and visiting services to help meet the needs of the community.
Mrs Reid said a key aspect MLHD wanted to shine a light on in plan was the town's hospital was not being downgraded.
"There's certainly no plans majorly modify any of the current services being provided already ... now we need people to give their feedback on this draft plan just like they did in the survery," she said.
Murrumbidgee Local Health District chief executive Jill Ludford said the community plays a critical role in the process of developing the plan.
"Significant stakeholder engagement was undertaken involving consumers, community representatives, key stakeholders and health organisations," she said.
"We thank the community for the positive response - over 1000 people completed the Leeton Health Services Survey, and the consultation sessions and community workshops were also well attended.
"Some of main themes to come out of the stakeholder engagement were access to community health and primary care services, transport systems and services, and care planning and coordination."
The draft plan is on display until November 18.
It is available online on MLHD's website and paper copies will also be available to view at Leeton Shire Council and Leeton library.
"The feedback will be assess and incorporated into the plan where feasible and a summary of key feedback themes included in the plan," Ms Ludford said.
View the plan at www.mlhd.health.nsw.gov.au/get-involved/your-opinion.
