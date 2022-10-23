The cricketers around Griffith were able to enjoy a short stay in the middle before storms swept through and saw games abandoned.
In the 40-over game that was moved to Exies No 2 after Graham McGann Oval was deemed too wet to play in the lead-up, Leagues made the most of the decision to send Hanwood into bat.
Billy Evans made a strong start with a wicket on the fourth ball of the innings to remove Dean Catanzariti (0).
Oliver Bartter and Jordan Whitworth attempted to get their side back on track with a 24-run partnership before Evans (2/13) picked up Bartter (8) while Whitworth (9) fell to Shae Prudham.
Prudham (2/5) followed that up shortly after when he had Charlie Cunial (4) caught by Michael Cudmore, and Hanwood's day got worse with Bailey Morrissey (1/9) dismissing Micheal Crosato (6) while Jamie Whitworth was run out by Brad Moore.
RELATED
The storm swept through and saw the match abandoned after 17 overs with Hanwood on 6/50.
Meanwhile, it was an evenly poised game at Exies No 1 between Exies Eagles and Coro Cougars.
Connor Bock (1/20) and Sam Breed (1/15) picked up two early wickets before Haydn Pascoe (32*) and the returning Dean Bennett (20) got the Cougars back on track. The game was called off with the Coro side 3/93 after 18.1 overs.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.