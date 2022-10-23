The Irrigator

Rain curtails GDCA First grade season return

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated October 23 2022 - 10:32pm, first published 10:31pm
The cricketers around Griffith were able to enjoy a short stay in the middle before storms swept through and saw games abandoned.

