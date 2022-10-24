ALAYNA Croucamp and Zac Fairweather fought out the match-of-the-week in the Leeton Soldiers Club squash competition.
In a see-sawing match, little separated the players with Croucamp triumphing 13-15, 15-12, 15-13, 13-15, 15-10.
In Monday's competition Finley Sales won the fifth game 15-13 to edge out Evan Hookway and Benji Roden claimed the fifth game 15-12 to outlast Antoinette Taylor.
Jackson Bullivant defeated Isabel Thompson 3-2 and Katie McAliece won the fifth game 16-14 to overcome Miranda Tait.
Jacob Harrison had a 3-1 win against Nick Croucamp and Gary Thompson defeated Brianna Gray-Mills by the same margin.
Kris Centofanti lost the first game to Will Rawle but then took control to win 3-1 and Jack Miller also lost the first game to Adele Thompson, but recovered to win in four.
In other matches, victories went to Trev Whitby, Raith Henman, Natalie Fiumara and Justin Mortlock.
IN OTHER NEWS:
On Tuesday Evan Hookway started slowly losing the first two games to Erin Draper, but fought back to win 3-2 and Col Thompson finished well to overcome Ryan Mahalm 3-2.
In matches decided in four games Jack Oo downed Jack Miller, Alec Tait beat Cadell Thompson and Brendon Looby was too good for Will Knight.
In a close contest, Maanu Alexander won the points that mattered to defeat Chris Newman 13-15, 21-19, 18-16, 15-13.
David Cross lost the first game 16-18 to Kathryn Bechaz, but recovered to win 3-1.
Other players to record wins were Dom Fiumara, Lizette Taylor, Callum Sheldrick, Zac Fairweather and Jacob Mills.
Thursday's competition had Walter Asmus finish strongly to down Kian Henman 3-2.
Nick Croucamp finished full of running to overcome Brian O'Leary in five and James Kelly beat Dom Fiumara in four.
In an early night most of the matches were won 3-0. Winning players were Garry Walker, Will Nardi, Bryan Shepley, Angelo Fiumara, Will Gray-Mills and Will Lucas.
