Riverina LGAs added to Natural Disaster Declaration following flood events

By Taylor Dodge
Updated October 23 2022 - 11:39pm, first published 11:30pm
Natural Disaster Relief extended to include Riverna LGAs will help with the cleanup and restoration of thoroughfares and roads. Picture by Live Traffic NSW

Leeton is among a dozen councils to have been declared natural disaster areas at the weekend, with the government primed to provide assistance in the wake of severe weather and flooding since September 14.

