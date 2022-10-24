SENIOR cricket returned to Leeton last week and, while in a smaller capacity, the idea is to bring the sport back in whatever way possible.
The inaugural Leeton District Cricket Association T15 competition started on Wednesday at No. 2 Oval.
The T15 cricket is a mid-week, friendly format that will be held every Wednesday from 5.30pm.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The games are played by teams with eight or more players, across 15 over innings, with bowlers limited to a five-step run up.
The first game last week was between Yanco Cricket Club and Yanco Agricultural High School (YAHS).
Yanco Club won the toss and elected to bat first, posting a total of 107 runs after their allotted 15 overs.
After a short innings break, YAHS commenced their run chase and looked in trouble early, losing their top order cheaply.
Yanco Club were looking like celebrating an early innings victory, until YAHS batsmen Jake and Darcey Kelly combined for a much needed partnership at the crease.
Jake, 20, and Darcey, 57, steered the Ag School to victory with an impressive six-hitting display.
The second match of the evening was declared a washout earlier in the day due to conditions at No. 3 Oval.
The midweek T15 competition will continue on Wednesday night and it's not too late to enter a team.
Any male or female players from year 7 to open age interested in playing can contact Gino Amato on 0419 438 825 for more information.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.