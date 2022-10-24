The Irrigator

Leeton's inaugural T15 cricket competition officially gets underway

October 24 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The first game of the new T15 competition was played at Leeton No. 2 Oval on Wednesday. Picture supplied

SENIOR cricket returned to Leeton last week and, while in a smaller capacity, the idea is to bring the sport back in whatever way possible.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.