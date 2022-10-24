A STORM may have whipped up just as Leeton's Chill and Grill was setting up on Saturday, but it was no match for revellers wanting to get out and enjoy the event.
Held in Mountford Park, close to 1600 people attended the event to get their fix of delicious food, good company and great entertainment.
Food vendors kept everyone's tummy full, while those aged 18 and over were able to sample a delicious tipple or two.
The rain looked like threatening in the lead up to the event, with a mighty storm passing over.
However, once those clouds moved on the wet weather stayed at bay while the event itself carried on.
Residents of all ages took part in the event, which hadn't been held for many years.
The entertainment was a huge drawcard, with Good Daze getting the crowd warmed up before brothers Rhys and Christian Callinan reunited to bring Jiakomo Thief to the stage.
The pair had the crowd up dancing as soon as the first note was played. Headline act Jack Gray then kept the party going as residents enjoyed the chance to be with their family and friends in a fun setting.
Leeton Shire Council events officer Fran Macdonald said seeing everyone having a great time made all of the hard work and planning worth it.
"The storm and shower beforehand might have deterred some people, but we were really pleased to still have such a big crowd there," she said.
"Watching the crowd grow throughout the afternoon was pretty awesome.
"All of the great food people had on offer was fantastic ... I think everyone wanted to sample as much as they good."
Chill and Grill has also already promised to be back again in 2023.
