POWER in numbers - that is how Leeton shire residents plan to show their dismay at a proposed special rate variation that many say will heavily impact on their finances.
Leeton Shire Council has been consulting with the community about the proposed special rate variation, which is for a cumulative increase of 52.52 per cent over the next two financial years.
Over the past week consultation sessions have been held across the shire, but many said they have walked away feeling more confused than when they entered the meeting.
Tomorrow (Tuesday, October 25), council will hold an information stand at the Pine Avenue street stall and this is where residents plan to make their thoughts known.
Business owners where possible plan to close their doors at 11am in protest of the proposal and residents plan to gather at the stall at this time.
"Protest isn't the right word to use, we just want to see power in numbers there," concerned resident Alison Egan said.
"We're not going to be marching with our pickets or anything like that, it's more an opportunity for the community to come together and support each other.
"Everyone has their concerns about this for different reasons and we want to show the council that."
IN OTHER NEWS:
One of those worried about the impacts the proposed rate hike could have is business owner Bart Challacombe.
He said he worried if business owners were forced to pay more rates it could result in more stores shutting their doors for good.
"The main street already has plenty of empty shops," Mr Challacombe said.
"Putting more pressure on businesses to cover council mismanagement isn't the way to go.
"We've gone through a tough couple of years with COVID ... this is a bit more of a kick that is hard to take."
Residents who are concerned about what the proposed rise in rates might mean for them have been encouraged to head to the stand tomorrow at 11am.
The idea is show strength in numbers, but any abuse of council staff or councillors won't be tolerated.
Vanessa Pages is another business owner worried about the proposal.
"We need the community to give their feedback on this, get on your computer and fill out the survey, write council a letter, we as a community need to show we aren't happy about this," she said.
"We urge each and every one of our councillors to vote no on this."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.