LEETON'S Ua Ravu will step out onto the global stage next month during the women's Rugby League World Cup.
Ravu has been selected in the Papua New Guinea Orchids side, a team she has played with once before in 2019.
It was in that game where Ravu made her debut that the Orchids also registered their first ever Test match win.
Fast forward to now and Ravu is again set to take to the world stage against teams from countries across the globe.
Speaking with The Irrigator from England where the World Cup will be held, Ravu said it had been a whirlwind preparation for the tournament.
"I was eating dinner when I got the call from coach, Ben Jeffries, to tell me I had a place in the World Cup squad," she said.
"It was a massive surprise, especially as it was so close to the team going into camp.
"As a shadow player, I thought that they would have already filled all the positions they needed to fill already and been finalised to head off to England.
"I got the call on Friday, October 7 and I had to fly out to Brisbane on Monday, October 10, so my preparation in general was pretty short."
Since arriving in England, it's been full steam ahead for Ravu and the Orchids.
Ravu was hopeful the PNG side would be able to give teams a run for their money during the World Cup.
"I believe we can only go as well as we all prepare for and believe," she said.
"PNG's national women's team has been through a hell of a lot since the beginning of the journey.
"We have come a long way from the beginning of rugby league in the country where women were booed and had water bottles thrown at them in their national stadium to winning our first ever test match (my first ever game) in 2019 against England, when we all were congratulated by so many people after the game.
"We have a lot to work on, but all of that will come with time ... preparation and hard work will tell how well we go."
The women's Rugby League World Cup officially gets underway on November 1 and will run for three weeks.
Ravu said playing rugby league on the international stage was a dream come true and one that meant so much not just to her, but her whole family.
"It means everything to me," she said.
"Rugby league is something I hold close to my heart as it was the reason that my family and I are in Australia today - my dad moved us down to Leeton to play for the Leeton Greenies and for that, it means everything.
"To have the chance to play my favourite sport for my country, there are no words to describe how humbled and honoured I am to be able to represent my family and my nation on the biggest stage possible.
"It is honestly the best feeling to even be in camp around the girls from back home and learn so much from where rugby league has come from in Papua New Guinea to where it is today."
With an exciting time still to come, Ravu plans to make the most of the experience.
She said training hard was the focus, as well as getting to know the ins and outs of the team. In a watershed moment for the women's game, every match will be broadcast live on BBC platforms, projected across the globe and promoted to a new generation of players.
"I am hoping to work hard to be selected in the 18-woman squad for all three matches," Ravu said.
"I'm hoping to learn a lot about myself in this time, being away from my family, my partner and my best friends - to work on myself as a person, physically and mentally and to achieve/gain the highest level of fitness and skill that I possibly can in five weeks.
"I would just like to thank my family, friends, and my partner for all their support. It's been a short rollercoaster of emotions, but it has been an exciting journey so far and I hope I can make you all proud."
