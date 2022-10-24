The Irrigator

Leeton's Ua Ravu selected in Papua New Guinea squad for women's Rugby League World Cup in England

By Talia Pattison
October 24 2022 - 4:00am
Ua Ravu sprints downfield with the ball when she last represented with PNG. Picture supplied

LEETON'S Ua Ravu will step out onto the global stage next month during the women's Rugby League World Cup.

