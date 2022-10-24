Painting fires in Breeders Challenge after switch to Menangle

A short-term move to Menangle has already been successful for Jackson Painting.
Painting drove Braedos Lad to victory in the semi-finals of the NSW Breeders Challenge for four-year-old entires and geldings on Saturday night.
Taking advantage of barrier two, Braedos Lad gained an inside run to charge past Kashed Up to secure his place in the $50,000 final on Saturday.
Painting was pleased with his efforts second up from a spell.
"I was pretty confident he could win but it was good that he did," Painting said.
"I was a little bit concerned after the first one (Rocknroll Runa) went so bad, but he just got a little bit fizzed up and didn't handle it but hopefully being up here will settle him down a little bit but Braedos went up to how he worked at home during the week.
"I was real happy."
With the conditions of the race giving connections of the fastest horses their choice of barrier Braedos Lad will start from the inside of the second row on Saturday.
Painting was the third to pick and after winning in a mile rate of 1:51.1 thought being on the pegs again was the right option.
"I'm going to be leader's back or I think three fence but with how the other two went in the first heat we're probably going to break 1:50 so you want to be on the fence for sure," he said.
Painting will remain based at Menangle for the next five weeks for a number of Breeders Challenge races.
He thought cutting down on travel would be the big positive of the move.
"With the Breeders Challenge on over the next four to five weeks it was just going to be too much travelling for me and the horses so we're going to camp up here," Painting said.
"We got pretty lucky to get a barn at the training centre."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Painting has a team of seven horses at Menangle while Kennedy has remained at their base in Euroley.
He's hoping it pays off despite only one of their five horses progressing to next week's NSW Breeders Challenge finals.
Of those, Painting thought Spoonthemoon was unlucky not to qualify after galloping in the straight.
"I was awfully disappointed there as she was going to run a clear second," he said.
"She was absolutely flying but we copped a bit of interference and unfortunately that's the way it goes."
Whereyabintwistin is first emergency for the fifth after finishing sixth in the other three-year-old fillies heat.
Painting was handed a seven-day suspension over the incident.
However with the Breeders Challenge Blue doubling in prizemoney this season it's provided an extra incentive.
As such the stable elected not to have Shes A Caribbean race in the semi-finals last night despite finishing second in her heat at Riverina Paceway earlier this month.
Instead she's being aimed at the $100,000 race for fully NSW bred three-year-old fillies on November 12.
"The Blue is worth $100,000 this year so Shes A Caribbean will be set for that as we deliberately missed last night with her," Painting said. "Her aim will be the Blue and the rest can rest on Saturday nights in the metro races."
It was another good night overall for Riverina connections with Steno, who is bred and owned by Dianne Kelly, winning her NSW Breeders Challenge three-year-old fillies semi-final.
She has drawn barrier three in Saturday's $150,000 final.
Both three-year-old colts and geldings semi-finals were won by Wagga bred horses with three-time Derby winner Leap To Fame and Mahomes both successful.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.