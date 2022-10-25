The Irrigator

The start of the 2022-23 twilight golf season was many weeks longer than predicted

By The Irrigator
Updated October 25 2022 - 2:05am, first published 1:00am
Twilight golfer Travis Irvin laments his ball that got stuck up a tree during round one of the competition.

IN WHAT could be the longest start to a twilight golf season in many moons it took three weeks to get round one in the books due to the persistent rain and the consequences it has had on the golf course.

