IN WHAT could be the longest start to a twilight golf season in many moons it took three weeks to get round one in the books due to the persistent rain and the consequences it has had on the golf course.
Now is a good time to like and follow our Facebook pages for important course information as the weeks go one.
The Leeton Golf Club page will give updates on course conditions/openings/closures and Jason's Golf Shop will provide all the results and the weekly report.
A new team for 2022-23 is the Upside Down Pineapples, it's fair to say the pro didn't judge their abilities real well considering they are some of Leeton's legendary sportsmen.
Too much handicap given out for round one was obvious with the top five out of eight total coming to a blistering 137 nett lead by Matt Isaacson with a 15 under nett 20.
IN OTHER NEWS:
He lost 15 shots. Also helped by David Troldahl's 27, Stuart Stout's 29, Ian Pascoe's 30 and team captain David Cross, who scored a 31.
The team overall lost 40 strokes off their handicaps for week two and Isaacson was a clear player of the week.
There were many great scores to start the competition and lots from the new players, which was great to see.
Ball competition winners needed to have 32 or better.
Some of those who had good scores were Stuart Symes, Garcie Henman, Matt Arnold, Andy Thornburrow, Tyler Boller, Marcus Wynn, Garry Walker, Jaryd Pattison, Emma Dale, Renee Sharman, John Shutte, Dylan Holt, Keaton Hyde, Owen Hyland, Brad Barker, Cooper Purtill, Mark Pengelly, Lachie Pengelly, Tommy Brierley, Daryl Pengelly, Brad Hillyer, Robert Fiumara, Daniel Norden, Josh Fisher, Cohen Matthews, Robyn Locke and Kirtis Fisher.
Special mention to Emma Dale with 25 nett, which wins every other player of the week.
