THE Leeton Eagles are on the board in the women's MIA League division after the side picked up a solid win over West Wyalong on the weekend.
Leeton's men's and women's sides hosted their second round matches at home on Saturday after both went down to Griffith in round one.
The women's team was able to record a 61-47 victory, while the men went down fighting 65-37.
Leeton will again be at home this weekend when the play host to Narrandera.
Women's coach Josh Clyne was impressed with the effort of his team.
"We only had six players, we originally had seven, but one had to pull out sick with COVID, so it was a really big effort from the girls," he said.
"They played really well. It was a good result for us."
The women's Eagles are hoping to have a squad of nine for this weekend's game against Narrandera.
"Narrandera did beat Griffith last weekend, so we're expecting it to be a really tough game," Clyne said.
"They always have a pretty good side.
"We're expecting another tough encounter."
Men's coach Adam O'Callaghan said his side was disappointed to go down to West Wyalong, but said as they were the youngest team in the competition, there was plenty to take from the match.
"It was a pretty similar game to the Griffith match the week before," he said.
"We were in the game up until half-time and then it got away from us in the second half.
"We're the youngest team in the league. For us, as long as we are improving and playing hard, that's all that matters.
"That's what we are doing, so that is definitely a positive."
O'Callaghan said with around four senior players in the team, the rest were all young blood making their way through.
This in itself is a pleasing aspect for the coach, who said the future of basketball in Leeton was looking strong because of the young players moving through the ranks.
The men's team will now look to improve again this weekend when they face off with Narrandera.
"From the first two rounds that have been played, we'll be putting our best foot forward against Narrandera, but they will be tough," O'Callaghan said.
"We had some missed opportunities with West Wyalong, so if we can fix some of those errors up, we'll be in with a chance.
"Win, lose or draw, if they play hard and be patient, let the game come to them I am sure the results will come to them."
