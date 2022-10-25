The Irrigator

Letters to the editor discuss Leeton shire's proposed rate hike

October 25 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A petition is doing the rounds in the shire. Picture by Talia Pattison

'Paying our way'

I WAS shocked to read your story proposing a special rate rise over two years (The Irrigator 7/11/22).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.