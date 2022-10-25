I WAS shocked to read your story proposing a special rate rise over two years (The Irrigator 7/11/22).
That's not what you expect when you pick up the local newspaper.
Credit to those bearing a personal cost in bringing these difficult facts to light.
They are stewards of uncomfortable news that our society (Leeton shire 11,450 inhabitants) is living with service levels beyond our current means and we are being asked to contribute further to pay the difference.
So we are escorted to the mirror by this natural law of keeping things balanced and legislation that keeps us legally accountable.
Our community requires and spends more on public services than we are contributing and has for much of the past decade.
What we need and want collectively adds up to what it does, that pattern is ongoing, and no plausible budget cuts appear to cover even one-tenth of the shortfall. Two by 22 per cent may be a bridge too far, maybe four by 9.75 per cent instead.
MORE NEWS:
The latter option gets us (the community known as Leeton shire) to financial sustainability, although meantime we draw down a further $4 million of public cash reserve, which needs to stop.
Either way, failing to do this now we may find ourselves unwittingly part of a local government area with five-times the population, transitioned to a City Council. In that scenario how do our rates contribute to our local interests?
General manager Jackie Kruger has proved herself too professional, too dignified in character to terrify and startle ratepayers in defence of the special rate variation proposal.
"Alert not alarmed" by the facts, formal and respectful in reply to questions: all of them. Stoic, uncomplaining when confronted with vitriolic, personal attack.
If last week were a public boxing match versus our general manager, not a glove was laid on her.
Mrs Kruger has challenges as an administrator. There are fools to suffer gladly, employees and everyone else to appease, while puerile online characters fan the ignorance.
If online hyenas consider this clever political tactics to lift their public profile, bear in mind people active in this community demand respect, substance and competence in who we support to represent us.
Through last week's public inquisition the most sense I heard was from two of the youngest speakers, at Yanco and The Hydro Tuesday meetings.
They stated the roads need fixing and we can be more grateful for what we have.
Peter Herrmann
Ratepayer
Leeton shire
There are a number of issues within this campaign which are of concern to me.
1 The historic record (as delivered in the consultative meetings.
2 The two choices offered for discussion, being a two-year or four-year option for implementing the special rate variation.
3 The disingenuous use of statistics and accountancy practices to "spin" the story being told.
4 The attempted separation of discussions about overall performance of the council from the current issue at hand, the SRV by the presenters. More details in my personal post and a post on I Live in Leeton.
Bob Bunbury
Leeton shire
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.