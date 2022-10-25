Police find young driver behind wheel while allegedly banned

A YOUNG driver already suspended from driving was allegedly found to be doing just that in Leeton over the weekend.
Police stopped the 18-year-old man on Canal Street around 1.20pm on Sunday for a roadside breath test.
While making checks on his license, police discovered the man was already suspended from driving.
The man was issued with a court attendance notice in relation to the offence.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Meanwhile, a 31-year-old man has been busted already drink driving in Leeton after he was stopped in Palm Avenue behind the wheel around 12.20am on October 22.
Police allege the man returned a positive breath test with a further reading returning a result of 0.124 at the Leeton police station.
The man was issued a court attendance notice for driving with a mid-range PCA.
