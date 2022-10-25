The Irrigator

Leeton police said the 18-year-old man was already allegedly banned from driving when found behind the wheel

By Talia Pattison
Updated October 25 2022 - 5:45am, first published 5:00am
Police find young driver behind wheel while allegedly banned

A YOUNG driver already suspended from driving was allegedly found to be doing just that in Leeton over the weekend.

