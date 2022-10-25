"The majority of them have only played a handful of games of seniors, so to get in and show them the ropes and help them take the next step and get them to that 50, 60 70 odd game mark will be exciting. At the same time, not that footy gets stale, but after so long in one place you just get caught going through the motions a little bit and the chance for a fresh challenge and a new scenery was really exciting also."