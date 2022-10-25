Kabe Stockton is returning to Leeton-Whitton for next season, with the experienced defender last playing for the Crows in 2012.
Stockton who has spent the last seven years playing for Barellan is a Leeton local and was looking forward to returning to the Crows in 2023.
"I am quite excited," Stockton said.
"I was not really intending to change and then a mate of mine from the club got in touch and we just caught up for a coffee and he asked where I was at with footy.
After commuting to and from Barellan over the past seven seasons, Stockton said that the biggest reason for the move to the Crows was his family.
"I just had a young fella eight months ago," he said.
"After travelling to and from Barellan for the last 11 to 12 years it was just starting to get a little bit too much to cope with the home life and not being able to be as hands on.
"That was a big reason for the move, just being able to spend a lot more time at home and with family."
Stockton made his first grade debut for the Crows in 2008 and with a young list at Leeton said he was looking forward to helping the team develop over the next couple of years.
"After catching up with Grovesy (Tom Groves) and having a few chats with him about the footy side of things I started to get really excited," he said.
"They obviously didn't have the year they probably would've liked results wise, but Tom seemed really confident in the group and where the group is heading and they are very young and all local.
"That's the bit that excited me the most was just the opportunity to help develop some of these kids and bring them along.
"If they can keep this core group together for the next three, four, five years, there is going to be a pretty handy football side there at the end of it.
"The majority of them have only played a handful of games of seniors, so to get in and show them the ropes and help them take the next step and get them to that 50, 60 70 odd game mark will be exciting. At the same time, not that footy gets stale, but after so long in one place you just get caught going through the motions a little bit and the chance for a fresh challenge and a new scenery was really exciting also."
Stockton played his 100th first grade game at the Two Blues this year and is a three time best and fairest at Barellan including in their premiership winning year in 2011.
After such a long time playing for the Two Blues, Stockton said it was not an easy decision to decide to leave the club.
"It was a very difficult decision," he said.
"I told the boys a couple of nights ago and it was a very emotional night at home. Barellan has been my home for a long time and it is the best community in the world, just the way they treat people and the community vibe there is pretty special.
"It was certainly tough to leave, but I'm looking forward to hopefully bringing some of that with me to Leeton."
