RAIN called an end to proceedings after just seven ends in the first round of the club championship triples on Saturday.
Sides resumed their hostilities at a rescheduled event on Sunday. Winning skips were Leo Plant 18-14 over Greg Caffrey, Rattles Retallick 21-13 over Dennis Dean, John Leech 19-17 over Len Clare and Len Eason, whose side excelled in Sunday's heavy going winning 10 of the final 13 ends to run out comfortable seven shot winners over Phil Morris's side.
The tournament will continue weather permitting on Saturday.
Twenty-four bowlers took to the greens in threatening overcast conditions for Thursday's social bowls.
Rob Graham, John Breed and Greg Caffrey opposed Ken Hillier, Jack Collard and Rattles Retallick in the nail-biter of the afternoon with Caffrey's team finally running out one shot, 16-15 winners after four shots on the second last end catapulted them to victory.
Four shots on the final end was also enough for Len Eason's team to overcome Phil Morris's outfit, 14-9, while Len Clare overcame Max McAliece, 22-16, after racking up 15 shots in the last seven ends.
Winning five of the last six ends had Dennis Dean recorded the blowout of the day, with a seven-shot victory over Greg Bowyer.
Resting touchers belonged to Bill Watt and Rob O'Callaghan, with the only wrong bias belonging to Bob Bunbury.
