Sides resumed their hostilities at a rescheduled event on Sunday. Winning skips were Leo Plant 18-14 over Greg Caffrey, Rattles Retallick 21-13 over Dennis Dean, John Leech 19-17 over Len Clare and Len Eason, whose side excelled in Sunday's heavy going winning 10 of the final 13 ends to run out comfortable seven shot winners over Phil Morris's side.