DRONES may seem easy to fly, but there are certain rules and regulations many may not be aware of.
With this in mind the Leeton-Narrandera Air League Squadron is holding special drone training aimed at teenagers over the next two weekends.
The Drone Certificate Training will be held at the Narrandera-Leeton Airport, with the course covering both theory and practical elements.
"The rules have changed due to misunderstandings and privacy considerations when it comes to using a drone," squadron leader Bob Manning said.
"With the practical field practice you can bring your own drone or utilize a share drone."
The cost to take part is $20 with the sessions to be held on October 29 and November 5.
Register by text with details of name, age, best contact or call 0428 592 553.
