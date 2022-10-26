AS SUMMER approaches, the Leeton Writers Collective is emerging from a small hiatus.
Over the last few weeks, we paused our weekly meetings of writers and young writers in order to recharge our batteries, recover from illness and re-examine our vision and objectives in preparation for the next phase of our project's development.
Members have been busy with their own projects in the meantime. Writing projects, art, school, family and more. I found myself in Canberra working on Budget preparations for the new federal government, writing speeches, media releases, website content and other material - an unexpected deep dive into the life I once led before COVID before I returned home and started the writing project.
For me, this has brought some much-needed funds into our Riverina Writing House coffers.
Making a publishing house takes time, and it takes money. From the beginning this has been an organic and grassroots undertaking using personal savings and thousands of hours of volunteer time from friends, supporters and members of the collective.
We have been lucky to have had various contributions from sponsors, grant funding and supporters.
Covering ongoing operational costs when you are building a new cultural institution is the key to ensuring success. Paid work can be elusive in a small town for a writer and poet. I think our early poets found the same, even if it is your hometown and the place you love.
One paid gig I had was at Leeton High School at the end of last year. What a strange, confronting, uplifting and inspiring experience to be back at my old school, with some of my former teachers, sharing my love of creative writing with students. What wonderful students they were and are. It was a privilege to work with them. They wrote amazing things - so creative.
Back working for federal government it is incredible to see how much COVID has impacted even the public service and the machinations of government. What really struck me is the people I have met are interested, curious, even enthralled by the idea of what we are doing in Leeton - a writers collective, a publishing house, making books, writing poetry and stories about place.
IN OTHER NEWS:
People I have met there find it incredibly compelling. They have a lot of respect. This gives me encouragement we must keep going to realise fully the vision of what we have begun.
In an environment where everyone is doing it tough in different ways and the cost of everything going up, we want to bring Leeton people along with us so our community recognizes the value of what is in our midst and why it is important.
So, we're back holding our weekly meetings on Wednesday nights at the Riverina Writing House at 10 Kurrajong Avenue from 6.30pm.
We had a very enjoyable and heart-warming meeting recently, lots of people, plenty of discussion about our next book projects, politics, COVID, the Queen, education, local issues and books and writing.
Lots of laughs and love. It was good to be back.
We are looking forward to workshops, book launches and, hopefully, a retreat before the end of the year.
Our first international collaborative project will be launched on November 12 - Memoirs and Reflections: Life in a time of COVID. The community is invited to this black tie event from 6.30pm at the Riverina Writing House. Details on our Facebook and Instagram pages and posters around town.
On December 11 we will mark the first anniversary of the Riverina Writing House. Details to come.
For more information about the collective or Riverina Writing House contact sarah@riverinawritinghouse.com.au or on 0404 348 277.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.