LEETON'S Lissa Twomey has come a long way since her days of dancing and playing music in her hometown.
Ms Twomey was recently announced as the new executive director of The Australian Ballet, a position she will officially start in January.
Growing up in Leeton, Ms Twomey was never far from the stage and it is her love of the arts that has seen her career flourish over the years.
"I went to the Leeton Ballet School every Saturday and afternoons during the week ... I did a lot of dancing and music," she said.
"I think I pragmatically made the choice to do music as I would be able to play the piano much later in life. I think I was probably a better pianist anyway. I went to the Conservatorium of Music after finishing school.
"After finishing my degree there I went to London and I worked for a music agent there."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Following that, Ms Twomey returned to Australia where she worked with the Sydney Festival for nearly a decade as an associate director, she was the artistic director for the New Zealand International Arts Festival and then came back once more to her home country where she took up a role with the Australian Council for the Arts.
Most recently she has been executive director of the Bangarra Dance Theatre.
"I've always worked in the arts, it's something I am very passionate about," Ms Twomey said.
"I'm looking forward very much to my new role with The Australian Ballet.
"I'll be working with the artistic director to run both the business and artistic side of the company.
"The Australian Ballet has around 175 staff plus Orchestra Victoria is a subsidiary of the ballet. The Australian Ballet has a performance every night with an orchestra in the pit for all of its main shows."
Ms Twomey said there was many aspects of the new role to look forward to.
She hopes more people right across the country and the world start to return once more in droves to enjoy a night at the ballet.
"Being from a regional area myself I also see the importance of bringing these high-calibre performances to our country areas," Ms Twomey said.
