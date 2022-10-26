DESPITE COVID interruptions, limited travel and now flooding a Leeton business has proven it is again at the top of its game.
For the second consecutive year, the Leeton Heritage Motor Inn has picked up the Best Motel in NSW honour as part of the 2022 International Travel Awards.
The International Travel Awards are organized by Golden Tree Events and are crafted to honour the excellent performers in the tourism and travel industry around the world.
Leeton Heritage Motor Inn owner Wayne Bond is thrilled to pick up the title two years in a row.
"Number one in NSW again, we're pretty happy with that," he said.
"There has been a few more tourists around. We don't normally get as many tourists, we get a lot of business travellers.
"It has been busier than we have ever been so far this financial year.
"It's quieter now because of the floods and people not being able to get to us, but prior to that it has been flat out."
The last two years have been difficult on the accommodation and hospitality sector due to COVID rules and restrictions for not just travellers, but staff as well.
Mr Bond said the award is a testament to his staff and the hard work they put in each day to ensuring the motel is continually presented at a high standard.
The motel continues to have different renovation projects on the go, making rooms of a high quality that meet the needs of all travellers.
"We continue to upgrade rooms," Mr Bond said.
"We're tackling bathrooms in the new year."
Mr Bond said guests regularly provided positive feedback about their stay and that's what kept him and staff going.
"It can be long hours for everyone, so to receive that positive feedback is always a nice feeling and gives you that extra incentive to keep moving forward," he said.
