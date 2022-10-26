Qantas has capped airfares for its flights from Griffith Airport for the next few days, as floods continue to disrupt the region's road network.
One-way flights from Griffith to Sydney will be capped at $290.
The cap was implemented on Tuesday and will continue until at least Friday, with potential for the program to be extended if needed.
"We understand the difficulties being faced a number of NSW and Victorian communities as a result of the devastating floods," the Qantas spokesperson said.
"We've put in place an immediate cap on the price of fares between Griffith and Sydney until at least Friday."
IN OTHER NEWS:
The airline has also offered the NSW, Victorian and Commonwealth governments support in moving urgent supplies and people to flood-affected areas.
The airfare cap comes as key highways and roads across the Riverina continue to close due to rising flood waters.
Nine regional routes, including from Wagga to Sydney and Brisbane, have had their airfares temporarily capped by the airline due to the floods.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.