Qantas caps airfares for Griffith flights to Sydney

October 26 2022 - 10:00pm
Qantas has announced a price cap for one-way airfares from Griffith to Sydney as floods close roads. Photo by Monty Jacka

Qantas has capped airfares for its flights from Griffith Airport for the next few days, as floods continue to disrupt the region's road network.

