A BREAST cancer diagnosis is a gut-wrenching experience, but the disease is no match for the Leeton community.
The annual Girls Night In fundraiser drew in a huge crowd once again this year when the event was held on October 22.
Splashes of colour pink adorned the venue at the Wade Hotel, while many participants also wore the colour.
The fundraiser, which has been operating for the last four or five years, raised thousands of dollars for Leeton Can Assist.
All of this money will go directly to Leeton cancer patients to assist with costs associated with their treatments.
Girls Night In organiser Lorraine Robertson said every year she was proud the community rallied to raise money for cancer patients in the shire.
She said 2022 would likely be the last Girls Night In she hosts.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The event was first held in 2018 after Mrs Robertson's morning tea fundraisers started to get too big, so she decided it was time to branch out.
"Someone else might take it on, but we'll see," she said.
"Everyone had a really great time on Saturday.
"It was great to see everyone get behind it again."
The art auction and raffles again proved popular, with participants enjoying the chance to relax and let their hair down throughout the evening.
More money continues to roll in for the event, with the final fundraising amount still being tallied.
"Everyone had a great time, we thank everyone for their support," Mrs Robertson said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.